17-year-old arrested in connection with Caruthersville homicide

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday, July 20 in connection with a June homicide investigation in Caruthersville.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, the young man from Hayti is charged with first degree murder in the death of Wayneasha Carter.

Police said Carter was shot and killed on the 400 block of East 13th Street on June 11.

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center ahead of a court hearing.

His arrest comes after the arrest of Eddie DeWayne Hunt Junior, who is also accused of shooting and killing of Carter.

Hunt is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, July 18.

