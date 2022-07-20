Heartland Votes
Water truck crash blocks one lane of U.S. 60 East in Crittenden County

One lane of U.S. 60 East is restricted in Crittenden County because of a water truck crash.
One lane of U.S. 60 East is restricted in Crittenden County because of a water truck crash.(Gray)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One lane of U.S. 60 East is restricted in Crittenden County because of a water truck crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened at the top of a curve on Rosebud Hill between KY 365 and the Crittenden-Union County Line at the Tradewater River Bridge.

KYTC said it is possible the road will need to be shut down to remove the truck.

This could take until 2:30 p.m.

Eastbound traffic from Marion to Sullivan is being detoured to KY 365.

