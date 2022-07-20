Report: SIU on the verge of hiring new athletic director
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. -Southern Illinois University could soon have a new athletic director.
ESPN is reporting SIU will hire former Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard as it’s new Athletic Director.
Salukis Senior Associate Athletic Director Tom Weber tells Heartland Sports he cannot confirm the possible hire until the University’s Board of Trustees meet tomorrow night.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.