Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Report: SIU on the verge of hiring new athletic director

(KFVS)
(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. -Southern Illinois University could soon have a new athletic director.

ESPN is reporting SIU will hire former Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard as it’s new Athletic Director.

Salukis Senior Associate Athletic Director Tom Weber tells Heartland Sports he cannot confirm the possible hire until the University’s Board of Trustees meet tomorrow night.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County.
Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/19/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/19/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/19/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/19/22
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
How you can buy Cardinals tickets for $5 thanks to Albert Pujols
Seven Murray State University Football players have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference...
7 Racers named to OVC Preseason team