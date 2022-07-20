Police for help in identifying a suspect they call a ‘chronic’ gas thief’

POTOSI, Mo. (KFVS) - Potosi Police is asking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.

In a Facebook post, the police department said they are trying to ID a ‘chronic gas thief.’

Police said the suspect has a tattoo on his upper left arm and tattoo on both legs.

The suspect’s truck is described as a maroon mid-2000 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with body damage to the passenger side, a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome trailer hitch with a ball.

Police said the man covers the rear plate of his pickup truck, but the last digit is 7 and they believe the first number is 5.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 573-438-0040.

