Police for help in identifying a suspect they call a ‘chronic’ gas thief’

Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POTOSI, Mo. (KFVS) - Potosi Police is asking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.
In a Facebook post, the police department said they are trying to ID a ‘chronic gas thief.’
Police said the suspect has a tattoo on his upper left arm and tattoo on both legs.
The suspect’s truck is described as a maroon mid-2000 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with body damage to the passenger side, a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome trailer hitch with a ball.
Police said the man covers the rear plate of his pickup truck, but the last digit is 7 and they believe the first number is 5.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 573-438-0040.
