Outdoor workers take on the heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are near triple digits again today, so most people will probably spend their time indoors to stay out of the heat.

Some are spending 8 to 10 hours out in the sun today for their jobs.

Tim Maynard works for the City of Cape Girardeau. He and his crew of workers are building a shelter at Capaha Park. When he woke up this morning and saw the forecast, he wasn’t too excited about it.

“It’s not gonna be a fun day,” he said. “It’s gonna be a miserable day.”

He expected their work day today would be about eight hours. He said they’re prepared for dealing with the weather.

“We drink lots of water, take frequent breaks, look out for each other, find air conditioning when we can, and stuff like that,” he said.

A few blocks away, a crew from Lappe Cement Finishing was working on the sidewalks.

“Last day out here for the week,” Joey Williams said.

They started at 5:30 a.m. and wanted to get done early today, before it gets really hot. The cement is roughly around ninety degrees when it comes out of the cement truck. It doesn’t help with cooling off.

“It makes it harder and it’s a lot hotter, but we just try to get it done,” Williams said.

Their key to getting through the day is staying hydrated.

“We usually keep five gallons of water at all times,” Williams said.

Both the workers building a shelter and the ones pouring cement agreed that even though the heat is tough, somebody has to do it.

“The jobs gotta get done, and we’re the ones here to do it,” Maynard said.

