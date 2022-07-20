New water loading site set up for Marion, Ky

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - A new water loading point is expected to be safer for water transport as Marion continues to deal with a water crisis.

In Dycusburg, tankers have been loading at the Cumberland River landing.

The location is now moving to the Tradewater River landing just off U.S. 60 at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Union County Line.

The equipment being used in the Marion water crisis, including a pump, loading rack and other items, were moved to a new site on Tuesday.

The new loading point is intended to help with the safety of Guard personnel and the public.

The water will continue to be delivered at Old City Lake.

