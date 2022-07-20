Man wanted for allegedly firing shotgun arrested by Paducah Police Department

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man who was wanted for allegedly firing a shotgun during an altercation earlier in July has been arrested by the Paducah Police Department.

According to a release, Delvon Clemons, 31, address unknown, was arrested on warrants charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and discharging a firearm with the city limits and other drug-related charges.

Paducah police say they responded to a suspicious person report just after midnight last night in the area of Helen Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Officer Brandon Cupp stopped a truck that was beginning to pull out of a local business and said he smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

After running Clemons name and finding out about his outstanding warrants, Cupp placed Clemons under arrest.

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 4, where Clemons was identified as a suspect who retrieved a shotgun from a vehicle during an altercation on Boyd Street.

Police say Clemons fired the gun, then fled as they arrived.

After arresting Clemons today, Cupp located more than $2,000 cash in his pocket, and four plastic bags containing approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills and a plastic bag containing marijuana in his pick-up truck.

Clemons was additionally charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

