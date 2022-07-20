Local hospital offers Heartland teenagers a look at a life-saving career the medical field

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) In a big classroom at Saint Francis Medical Center, these group of students get a glimpse of the healthcare field.

Lanae Romann, the director of nursing, said the students get hands on learning experience and a chance to talk to professionals.

“The campers will each get an opportunity to shadow in a few areas that interest them they’ll actually be paired up one on one with a healthcare worker here within the St Francis healthcare system,” said Romann.

Romann says this week the students are learning a variety of skills and techniques.

“They’re learning CPR, first aid, and also stop the bleed training which is used when there’s mass casualty situations like school shootings,” Roman said.

A few students tell me what they are enjoying the most about camp.

“I really like the learning experience and it shows me what I can do later in the future,” said student Joshua Meesala.

“I enjoy getting CPR certified because like that’s a good opportunity for a job or a baby-sitting job,” said student Amiya Mackins.

“My favorite thing has been getting to learn about like all the different parts of healthcare and all the different roads you can take to get to where you wanna be, said student,” Aubrey Mccain.

Romann tells me she this is the first year for camp.

“This year we opened it up to 15 students that were friends and families of our colleagues here at Saint Francis but like I said I hope we can open it up to more if it’s a successful program that way we can serve more people in the community,” Romann said.

The camp will continue at Saint Francis medical center until Frdiay.

