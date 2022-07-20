Jackson voters to decide on use of revenue bond funds for wastewater plant improvements

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The decision of whether or not to use revenue bond funds to repair and upgrade the waterwater treatment plant will go before voters in Jackson on August 2.

There will be public tours held of the plant on July 21 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The water treatment plant is located at 2230 Lee Avenue.

A statement from the city of Jackson said that the use of revenue bond funds will “provide extended years of service” but, should it not pass, “failures of aging equipment could require extremely expensive emergency repairs.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.