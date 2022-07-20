Heartland Votes
HSRT team trains on collapsed trenches

Firefighters dug out a large trench where they secured the site and the hole inside to where...
Firefighters dug out a large trench where they secured the site and the hole inside to where they would be able to safely work and help out any individuals that may be in need of help.(KFVS/Mike Mohundro)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to train on a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment.

The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on a collapsed trench rescue in Cape Girardeau today.

Firefighters dug out a large trench where they secured the site and the hole inside to where they would be able to safely work and help out any individuals that may be in need of help.

Sikeston DPS Sargent Tyler Rowe says they can have up to several calls a year with someone being in danger in a trench and it’s important to be prepared to help where needed.

“You encounter hazards,” Rowe said. “There could be an accident on the site where somebody falls in. Our biggest concern whenever we get with this is what we call sluff off. That’s where the edge of the side of the trench, it falls in, it covers the subject and they could be buried either waist deep, they could be buried completely underneath so time is of the essence when we get here.”

Rowe said it’s necessary to educate every member of the team and get hands on experience so they know exactly what to do when on a scene.

“New team members and stuff like that, this is a good refresher for both guys that have been on the team and it gets the equipment out, it get it in use,” Rowe said. “It’s something that we need to be prepared for because it’s a high risk, low frequency call.”

There can be many dangers when dealing with an emergency situation like this. Rowe said they try to account for many different possibilities.

“Our main concern when dealing with this is department syndrome with the subject inside and maybe even a civilian or bystander, or another employee with a company jumping in there and trying to help them and then getting themselves stuck as well,” Rowe said.

The Region E HSRT serves 13 counties and consists of firefighters from Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston DPS and Stoddard County EMS.

