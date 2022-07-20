Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business in Marble Hill at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in reference to a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the man unresponsive and not breathing.

The deputies began first aid.

A short time later, an ambulance crew rushed the man to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment, but he did not recover from his injury and died.

Deputies, along with members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, then went to a home where the man had been shot.

The sheriff’s office says two people were taken into custody.

Their names are not being released pending formal charges.

The identity of the man shot is not being released at this time. Officials are in the process of notifying next of kin.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.

