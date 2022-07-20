High temperatures can impact your car tires and under the hood

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the next several days, the Heartland will be experiencing some hot temperatures and those temps could affect your vehicle.

The hot weather can impact parts of your vehicle causing problems that could end up resulting with you on the side of the road.

We talked with Plaza Tire in Cape Girardeau Manager Jon Sneed who says the heat can wear on your car battery, reduce the amount of fluids under the hood and impact the air in your tires.

“Tires build pressure as the heat increases, which can cause issues with tire wear and things like that” Sneed said. “Also, an underinflated tire can have a risk of blowing out. It creates more heat, it can cause sidewall damage, it can cause a tire to fail. You also want to check all of your fluids. Keep your fluids checked underneath the hood. Coolant especially, you want to make sure it’s in good shape and changed regularly and things like that so it can do its job and keep the vehicle cooled down. But all fluids underneath the hood have cooling properties to them and not just lubricating but they cool different parts of the motor also.”

Sneed said it’s common to see customers bring in their vehicles with heat related issues during this time of year.

“We see a lot of tire issues this time of year,” Sneed said. “We see batteries failing this time of year. Heat is really hard on batteries. It can cause them not to hold the voltage the way their supposed to, so we do a lot of battery work, alternator work, things like that.”

Sneed said that’s why it’s important for you to top off those levels, check on your tire pressure and just have your vehicle maintained on a normal basis.

“Keeping your car properly maintained could be the difference between sitting on the side of the road or making it where you need to go,” Sneed said. “The better your car is maintained, the more apt you are to make it where you’re going.”

If you have any questions about your car, contact your local mechanic.

