Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue today!

Even hotter and stickier weather expected today, compared to what we saw on Tuesday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon. Heat indices will be even hotter. Feels like numbers will range from 105 to 113 across most of the Heartland. Make sure to take frequent breaks inside and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside for an extended period of time today. A cold front will actually push through the area this afternoon and evening. That front will bring a small chance of a a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. The southeastern half of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for sever weather. The storms will be very isolated, but the storms that do form will bring a threat of damaging winds with them. The weekend is still looking very hot too, with near record highs expected.

