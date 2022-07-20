Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue today!

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/20
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Even hotter and stickier weather expected today, compared to what we saw on Tuesday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon. Heat indices will be even hotter. Feels like numbers will range from 105 to 113 across most of the Heartland. Make sure to take frequent breaks inside and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside for an extended period of time today. A cold front will actually push through the area this afternoon and evening. That front will bring a small chance of a a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. The southeastern half of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for sever weather. The storms will be very isolated, but the storms that do form will bring a threat of damaging winds with them. The weekend is still looking very hot too, with near record highs expected.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Ofc. Daniel Vasquez died Tuesday afternoon he was shot near 21st and Clay streets in North...
Blue Alert cancelled: officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody in North Kansas City, Mo.
WildCare Park updates
Saint Louis Zoo provides new updates on WildCare Park
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/20
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/20
Trampolines and outdoor furniture are no exception. Last Sunday during the storms, we had...
Trampolines, other objects could cause damages and liability in storms
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/19/22