Heartland Votes
Advertisement

“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is mourning after the unthinkable happened: The loss of their 16-year-old son.

On Thursday, July 14, the body of Riley Sawyer was found at Williams Landing in Dixie on the St. Francis River.

A parent’s worst nightmare came true for Mary Sawyer when she let Riley go play with his friends.

“When I got down there his bike was there his clothes were there and his camelback was there, and he wasn’t there,” she said.

Mary said with Riley being her only child, it makes the situation even harder.

“He was my only child. I wasn’t supposed to have kids,” she said. “He was my miracle baby, and I just can’t believe he is gone.”

Mary said when everyone thinks back on her son, they will remember what a selfless person he was, always looking out for others.

“He didn’t care what it took, I would take him to the store with me. ‘Mom, do you want a Resse’s? Mom, do you want this?’,” she recalled. “He would do anything to make me smile.”

Since Riley’s passing, Mary said she has been blown away by her community’s support, making it possible to give her son a proper goodbye.

“There are not enough words to say how thankful I am,” she said. “I was upset on Thursday because I didn’t even think I could afford a dandelion, and now his funeral is pretty much paid for.”

At the end of the day, Mary said she wishes she could have been there with her son, adding no one deserves to go out like that.

“To know that he went out in one of the worst ways imaginable is just so sad,” she said. “I know he was so scared. I know he had to be scared.”

Riley’s funeral will be held at the Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro on Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m., with the burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery in Bono.

Mary also confirmed First Community Bank has set up an account for the family, and donations can be made at any of their locations.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County.
Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Potosi Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they call a 'chronic gas...
Police for help in identifying a suspect they call a ‘chronic’ gas thief’
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the...
2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 37 near Williamson County

Latest News

Sign warning drivers to watch cyclists on road on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Heartland cyclists push for safer road conditions
Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench.
Firefighters train for collapsed trench rescues
Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland.
Heartland cyclists push for safer road conditions
Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified.
Suspects identified in Bollinger Co. homicide
Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major impacts on your vehicle.
Impact of heat on your vehicle