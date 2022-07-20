“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning

DIXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is mourning after the unthinkable happened: The loss of their 16-year-old son.

On Thursday, July 14, the body of Riley Sawyer was found at Williams Landing in Dixie on the St. Francis River.

A parent’s worst nightmare came true for Mary Sawyer when she let Riley go play with his friends.

“When I got down there his bike was there his clothes were there and his camelback was there, and he wasn’t there,” she said.

Mary said with Riley being her only child, it makes the situation even harder.

“He was my only child. I wasn’t supposed to have kids,” she said. “He was my miracle baby, and I just can’t believe he is gone.”

Mary said when everyone thinks back on her son, they will remember what a selfless person he was, always looking out for others.

“He didn’t care what it took, I would take him to the store with me. ‘Mom, do you want a Resse’s? Mom, do you want this?’,” she recalled. “He would do anything to make me smile.”

Since Riley’s passing, Mary said she has been blown away by her community’s support, making it possible to give her son a proper goodbye.

“There are not enough words to say how thankful I am,” she said. “I was upset on Thursday because I didn’t even think I could afford a dandelion, and now his funeral is pretty much paid for.”

At the end of the day, Mary said she wishes she could have been there with her son, adding no one deserves to go out like that.

“To know that he went out in one of the worst ways imaginable is just so sad,” she said. “I know he was so scared. I know he had to be scared.”

Riley’s funeral will be held at the Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro on Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m., with the burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery in Bono.

Mary also confirmed First Community Bank has set up an account for the family, and donations can be made at any of their locations.

