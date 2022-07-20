Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hotter & more humid

Excessive heat warnings (pink) and heat advisories (orange) have been issued through today.
Excessive heat warnings (pink) and heat advisories (orange) have been issued through today.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be even hotter and more humid as the latest heat wave continues.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s, but some locations, especially across southeast Missouri, could reach the triple digits.

Heat index values will range from about 105 to 110 degrees. There is a chance some areas could spend a couple hours with feels-like numbers above 110 degrees.

Excessive heat warning remain in effect for our southern counties, with the rest of the Heartland under heat advisories.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms as a front moves through the region late this evening.

Some storms could be strong with damaging winds.

The front will not bring much relief from the extreme heat.

Temperatures will drop slightly heading into Thursday, but will quickly heat back up into the upper 90s.

The extreme heat continues Friday, over the weekend and into next week.

