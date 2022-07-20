Heartland Votes
A few isolated storms this evening. Slightly cooler tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw extreme heat across the area today with the heat index ranging between 110 and 115 degrees in most areas. For this evening, a weak front will move through the area bringing with it drier air. Ahead of this front we could see an isolated thunderstorm develop. There is plenty of energy available for storms if they can develop, a strong storm or two is not out of the question. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot again across the Heartland. Dew points will be much lower tomorrow afternoon and this will help keep the heat index lower. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle to upper 90s.

