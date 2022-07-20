Downed tree tangled in power lines blocking U.S. 51 in Hickman County; driver injured

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 in the Beeler Hill area, south of Clinton, in Hickman County is closed because downed tree became entangled in power lines.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a driver hit the tree after it fell early Tuesday morning, July 20.

The driver was injured in the crash and flown to an Indiana hospital.

Utility crews are heading to the area to clear the utility lines from the tree.

Crews will then begin the task of removing the fallen tree.

The road is expected to be blocked until 8 a.m.

