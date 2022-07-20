Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Downed tree tangled in power lines blocking U.S. 51 in Hickman County; driver injured

U.S. 51 in the Beeler Hill area, south of Clinton, in Hickman County is closed because downed...
U.S. 51 in the Beeler Hill area, south of Clinton, in Hickman County is closed because downed tree became entangled in power lines.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 in the Beeler Hill area, south of Clinton, in Hickman County is closed because downed tree became entangled in power lines.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a driver hit the tree after it fell early Tuesday morning, July 20.

The driver was injured in the crash and flown to an Indiana hospital.

Utility crews are heading to the area to clear the utility lines from the tree.

Crews will then begin the task of removing the fallen tree.

The road is expected to be blocked until 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Ofc. Daniel Vasquez died Tuesday afternoon he was shot near 21st and Clay streets in North...
Blue Alert cancelled: officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody in North Kansas City, Mo.
WildCare Park updates
Saint Louis Zoo provides new updates on WildCare Park

Latest News

Dip in gas prices helping Illinois residents out at the pump.
Dip in gas prices helping Illinois residents out at the pump
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
Crews are working to clear spilled lumber from a highway in Hickman County.
Semi hauling lumber crashes, blocks KY 123 in Hickman County