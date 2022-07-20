Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Desloge man sentenced to 110 months in federal prison

A Desloge, Missouri man was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms.
By Jim Eftink
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Desloge, Missouri man was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms.

The case against 49-year-old James Mahurin dates back to August 27, 2021.

According to court documents, that’s when Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a hunting cabin in Whitewater.

The owner reported that three guns had been stolen from the cabin.

Three days later a second burglary was reported at a hunting cabin near Advance, where several items were taken.

Investigators say they were able to lift fingerprints from the second crime scene and those prints were a match to Mahurin, who had a previous burglary conviction in Perry County.

Officers then arrested Mahurin at a yard sale. They say he was attempting to sell some of the stolen items from the second burglary.

Court documents state Mahurin admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he broke into the cabins and stole items and three firearms.

With Mahurin’s help, the guns were recovered.

Federal prosecutors say Mahurin is not allowed to possess a firearm because of his previous felony conviction for burglary in Perry County, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Ofc. Daniel Vasquez died Tuesday afternoon he was shot near 21st and Clay streets in North...
Blue Alert cancelled: officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody in North Kansas City, Mo.
WildCare Park updates
Saint Louis Zoo provides new updates on WildCare Park

Latest News

According to Pulaski County leaders, the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin is a 240 bed...
Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County
Highway patrol says a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle on Highway M, just 2 miles west of...
3 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian
U.S. 51 in the Beeler Hill area, south of Clinton, in Hickman County was reopened just before 8...
Downed tree tangled in power lines cleared off U.S. 51 in Hickman County; driver injured
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19