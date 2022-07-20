Desloge man sentenced to 110 months in federal prison

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Desloge, Missouri man was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms.

The case against 49-year-old James Mahurin dates back to August 27, 2021.

According to court documents, that’s when Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a hunting cabin in Whitewater.

The owner reported that three guns had been stolen from the cabin.

Three days later a second burglary was reported at a hunting cabin near Advance, where several items were taken.

Investigators say they were able to lift fingerprints from the second crime scene and those prints were a match to Mahurin, who had a previous burglary conviction in Perry County.

Officers then arrested Mahurin at a yard sale. They say he was attempting to sell some of the stolen items from the second burglary.

Court documents state Mahurin admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he broke into the cabins and stole items and three firearms.

With Mahurin’s help, the guns were recovered.

Federal prosecutors say Mahurin is not allowed to possess a firearm because of his previous felony conviction for burglary in Perry County, Missouri.

