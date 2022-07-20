Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Correctional Center, in Ullin, is under investigation.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7, a 47-year-old St. Louis woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Thursday morning, July 14.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a Mount Vernon, Illinois hospital where she later died on Monday, July 18.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy is pending.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.