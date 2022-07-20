Heartland Votes
Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County

According to Pulaski County leaders, the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin is a 240 bed facility that houses inmates for Pulaski County, Alexander County and Immigration and Custom Enforcement.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Correctional Center, in Ullin, is under investigation.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7, a 47-year-old St. Louis woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Thursday morning, July 14.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a Mount Vernon, Illinois hospital where she later died on Monday, July 18.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy is pending.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

