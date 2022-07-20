Heartland Votes
3 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian

Highway patrol says a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle on Highway M, just 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff.(ARC Images)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Poplar Bluff people were injured in a crash on Highway M on Tuesday night, July 19.

The crash happened at 10:20 p.m., about 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The 28-year-old pedestrian, Jesse R. Roller, was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year-old Randy M. Smith, and his passenger, 51-year-old Vickie L. Lansford, were thrown from the bike.

Both were taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Smith and Lansford were not wearing helmets.

