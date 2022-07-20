Heartland Votes
2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 37 near Williamson County

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the...
The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one other injured near Williamson County.

Illinois State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 37, just south of Marion.

ISP says a vehicle was traveling north and then crossed into the southbound lane for what they describe as “unknown reasons,” before hitting the front of a second vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner.

The second driver was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP says this is an open and on-going investigation.

