2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 37 near Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one other injured near Williamson County.

Illinois State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 37, just south of Marion.

ISP says a vehicle was traveling north and then crossed into the southbound lane for what they describe as “unknown reasons,” before hitting the front of a second vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner.

The second driver was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP says this is an open and on-going investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.