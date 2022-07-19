Temperatures near 100 degrees tomorrow.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Thanks to the wet ground, temperatures this afternoon were not too terribly hot but that will change as we head into tomorrow. For this evening, it will remain warm and very muggy. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very hot. A heat advisory is in effect for the area due to heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. A cold front will move through the Heartland late tomorrow. With this front there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will range between 98 and 102 degrees.

