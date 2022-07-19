Heartland Votes
SEMO’s Hess named OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Several SEMO Redhawks Football players have received Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) preseason honors.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Several SEMO Redhawks Football players have received Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) preseason honors.

Running Back Geno Hess was named the OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Hess rushed for 1,116 yards last year with 14 touchdowns. The senior also had 5 receiving touchdowns in 2021.

Hess headlined a total of six Redhawks on this year’s OVC Preseason Team.

Wide receiver Johnny King, offensive linemen Nate Korte and Zack Gieg, inside linebacker Bryce Norman and punter Zach Haynes also earned the honor.

