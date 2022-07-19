Heartland Votes
Semi hauling lumber crashes, blocks KY 123 in Hickman County

Crews are working to clear spilled lumber from a highway in Hickman County.
Crews are working to clear spilled lumber from a highway in Hickman County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Crews are working to clear spilled lumber from a highway in Hickman County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling a load of lumber crashed on KY 123 between KY 58 and KY 239.

The truck flipped, spilling the load on the roadway.

This is near the intersection with KY 1037.

KYTC said the lumber will have to be cleared before vehicles can travel this section of KY 123.

The highway is expected to be blocked until 12:15 a.m.

Drivers can self-detour around the crash scene by taking KY 58 and KY 1826.

Drivers can self-detour around the crash on KY 123 in Hickman County by taking KY 58 and KY 1826.
Drivers can self-detour around the crash on KY 123 in Hickman County by taking KY 58 and KY 1826.

