New police department coming to Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A new police department is on its way to Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

In Mt. Vernon, heavy machinery is moving dirt and laying foundation for the city’s new police department in Veterans Park downtown area.

Chief Trent Page has walked these hallways for 25 years.

He said the changes factor in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“It’s a multitude of reasons, you know our building is not ADA compliant,” Page said. “Electrically, major issues with the plumbing, our space is just so limited, that we can’t do things like training to have actual meetings in the police department.”

Among the issues with the current building, he said, are the stairs, which aren’t ADA compliant, and the lack of air conditioning in parts.

