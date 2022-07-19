New law allows retired teachers to come back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The new law allowing teachers to come back to work without losing their retirement benefits is showing promise of returning teachers.

With the surge of labor shortages across the country there seems to be hope for teachers in Tennessee.

A new law allowing retired teachers to come back to school without losing their benefits is the hope that Memphis Shelby County Schools Department of Human Services has to get teachers back into the classroom. Also the MSCS department plans to have higher teacher salaries, coupled with better health care benefits.

The MSCS Department is hosting a hiring event for teachers Friday, July 18, 2022 at the New Teacher academy located at 3030 Jackson Avenue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

