Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree from Sunday night's storm took out some power lines on Perryville Road in Cape...
Power restored to hundreds across the Heartland
Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl