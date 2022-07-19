Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘It’s just senseless’: families grieve after 150 headstones vandalized


Headstones destroyed at Lebanon Cemetery
Headstones destroyed at Lebanon Cemetery
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Lebanon families have been grieving again after more than 150 headstones were vandalized on Saturday morning.

One man said he has been counting his blessings. This was just one of dozens of headstones stretched throughout Cedar Grove and Wilson County cemeteries now destroyed.

Ronnie Harris shared that all of his loved one’s graves were ruined except one. Every month he visits his family’s grave site, but this visit was unlike any other.

“I found aunts and uncles, and grandparents all their headstones turned over and it- it’s just unreal,” Ronnie Harris said.

Sam Crutchecher, the cemetery manager said the vandalism took place between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police said two men were the cause of the mess.

Lebanon Police said 31-year-old Justin Emler and 23-year-old Jeremy Heaton damaged dozens of headstones and ran off.

“Later that Saturday evening they found the two individuals that were responsible for the act,” Cruthecher said.

Emler and Heaton were arrested, and each was charged with one count of vandalism.

“What was the point in all of this? It’s just senseless,” Harris said.

Harris said that he was just grateful for one thing.

“The only one they didn’t get was my dad’s right there that’s still standing,” Harris said.

For the last two days, hundreds of people have had to find out if their loved one’s graves were broken and disrespected.

“It’s just so sad for them to know that this has happened,” Harris said.

Cemetery workers said they plan to repair each and every headstone, but added that it will take time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree from Sunday night's storm took out some power lines on Perryville Road in Cape...
Power restored to hundreds across the Heartland
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg held its annual picnic Sunday, July 17.
Heartland church holds annual picnic

Latest News

A downed tree from Sunday night's storm took out some power lines on Perryville Road in Cape...
Power restored to hundreds across the Heartland
One healthcare facility in Cape Girardeau is still seeing the demand for these COVID-19...
Health clinic in Cape Girardeau seeing demand for COVID-19 supplies
Demand for COVID-19 supplies on the rise
Demand for COVID-19 supplies on the rise
Carbondale leaders are looking at ways to expand the city’s tourism.
City of Carbondale looking to expand the city’s tourism
In Mount Vernon, heavy machinery is moving dirt and laying foundation for the city’s new police...
New police department coming to Mount Vernon