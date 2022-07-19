Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County

Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of County Road 277 in Cape Girardeau County.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 just north of the Cape Girardeau-Stoddard County line on Tuesday morning, July 18.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in three crashes near the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 277 .

In the first crash, highway patrols a says a semi-tractor trailer pulled out in front of another commercial truck and ended up rear-ending the semi.

Then two more cars rear-ended.

The third crash involved a vehicle side-swiping the commercial vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Highway patrol says dense fog was a contributing factor in the crashes.

Highway 25 has been reopened, but traffic is very slow.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree from Sunday night's storm took out some power lines on Perryville Road in Cape...
Power restored to hundreds across the Heartland
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg held its annual picnic Sunday, July 17.
Heartland church holds annual picnic

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
KYTC said during a crash on I-24 in Lyon County, this hydrofluoric acid tanker separated from...
I-24 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, hydrofluoric acid tanker removed in Lyon Co.
A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler...
2 drivers killed in 2 separate crashes in Butler County
2 deadly crashes reported in Butler County, Mo.
2 deadly crashes reported in Butler County, Mo.