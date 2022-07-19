Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 just north of the Cape Girardeau-Stoddard County line on Tuesday morning, July 18.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in three crashes near the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 277 .

In the first crash, highway patrols a says a semi-tractor trailer pulled out in front of another commercial truck and ended up rear-ending the semi.

Then two more cars rear-ended.

The third crash involved a vehicle side-swiping the commercial vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Highway patrol says dense fog was a contributing factor in the crashes.

Highway 25 has been reopened, but traffic is very slow.

