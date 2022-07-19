Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are back today and Wednesday

The heat builds back into the Heartland this afternoon and especially on Wednesday. After some patchy morning fog, sunshine will take over today. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the lower 90s across most of the Heartland today. Heat index values will range from 95 to 105 this afternoon. Even hotter weather expected Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s! Feels like numbers on Wednesday will range from 105 to 113! Make sure to take it easy outside the next several days, because the heat will follow us into the weekend too! Dry weather expected Saturday and Sunday with highs near or right above 100 degrees.

