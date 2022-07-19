Health clinic in Cape Girardeau seeing demand for COVID supplies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the latest COVID surge here in the area, people are looking to stock up again on supplies.

One healthcare facility in Cape Girardeau is still seeing the demand for these COVID products as they have been supplying area residents for now a year.

“We have been through quite a bit of supplies,” Cape Family Medical Clinic Administrator J.D. Webster said. “Since August of last year we have went through a little over 50,000 COVID test kits, we’ve went through over 100,000 N-95 masks, we’ve given away a little over 30,000 one-liter bottles of Purell hand sanitizer and 300,000 to 400,000 hand sanitizer wipes.”

Cape Family Medical Clinic has provided thousands of supplies to area people since last year and keeps on ordering shipments of the products to keep in stock.

Webster said it’s important to continue providing people with supplies so they as prepared as much as possible.

“I was shocked. I honestly thought that the start of Spring and before summer started, I thought we were going to see a decline in it,” Webster said. “We saw a little bit of a dip off of people requesting supplies, but it hasn’t ever went to zero and then lately it’s on a huge incline again. So, we’re giving away supplies constantly now.”

Webster said they are planning another big giveaway which includes COVID tests, masks, hand sanitizers and more.

“We’re hoping to give away 15,000 COVID test kits and maybe 50,000 more masks, more sanitizer and everything we can,” Webster said. “That way the community is prepared in case COVID does come back the way they think it’s going to.”

Webster said they plan on having these supplies on hand to give away during their open house event at their facility on August 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

