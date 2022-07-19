Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office made the announcement just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

In a released statement, his administration said Gov. Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with several people who also contracted the virus.

He received a positive result during routine COVID-19 testing.

Pritzker is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

In following CDC guidelines, he will work from home and return to in-person work as soon as possible.

The governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

Pritzker urges Illinoisans to follow CDC guidance utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters.

