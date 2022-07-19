Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Foggy morning; steamy, hot afternoon

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/19
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Hotter and muggier conditions are back as another heat wave starts today.

This morning will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Patchy to dense fog is also possible.

This afternoon will quickly heat up under sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 105 degrees.

There is a tiny chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon, but most locations will stay dry.

Overnight will be warm and muggy.

Wednesday is looking even hotter and very muggy.

Afternoon highs will range from 98 to 102 degrees with heat index values ranging from 105 to 113 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for our southern counties today and Wednesday. The rest of the Heartland is under a heat advisory.

A front will start to push through the region on Wednesday, which could produce a thunderstorm, but most areas will stay dry.

The rest of the week into the weekend and next week will be very hot and humid with afternoon highs around 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree from Sunday night's storm took out some power lines on Perryville Road in Cape...
Power restored to hundreds across the Heartland
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg held its annual picnic Sunday, July 17.
Heartland church holds annual picnic

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another heat wave heading to the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Monday will be the coolest day of the week!
Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.
First Alert: Warm with decreasing clouds
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Strong storms possible this evening. Drier tomorrow