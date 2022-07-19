First Alert: Foggy morning; steamy, hot afternoon

(KFVS) - Hotter and muggier conditions are back as another heat wave starts today.

This morning will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Patchy to dense fog is also possible.

This afternoon will quickly heat up under sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 105 degrees.

There is a tiny chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon, but most locations will stay dry.

Overnight will be warm and muggy.

Wednesday is looking even hotter and very muggy.

Afternoon highs will range from 98 to 102 degrees with heat index values ranging from 105 to 113 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for our southern counties today and Wednesday. The rest of the Heartland is under a heat advisory.

A front will start to push through the region on Wednesday, which could produce a thunderstorm, but most areas will stay dry.

The rest of the week into the weekend and next week will be very hot and humid with afternoon highs around 100 degrees.

