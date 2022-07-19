Blue Alert issued after officer seriously injured in shooting in North Kansas City, Mo.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert Tuesday morning, July 18.

According to MSHP, an officer was shot during a traffic stop in North Kansas City at 10:41 a.m.

Highway patrol says the driver of the stopped vehicle got out of his car and started firing a gun at the officer, causing serious injury.

The suspect is described as a man with brown hair and last seen driving a Gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43.

Police said the car was last seen traveling westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street.

MSHP said more information would be released once it becomes available.

