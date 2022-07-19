Heartland Votes
Advertisement

7 Racers named to OVC Preseason team

Seven Murray State University Football players have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference...
Seven Murray State University Football players have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Team.(KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Seven Murray State University Football players have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Team.

On offense, wide receiver LaMartez Brooks, offensive lineman Levi Nesler, running back Damonta Witherspoon and quarterback DJ Williams were named to the list.

Linebackers Eric Samuta and Darnel Victor earned nods on the defensive side.

Aaron Baum wrapped up the seven Racer honorees to earn league honors on special teams as a kicker.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree from Sunday night's storm took out some power lines on Perryville Road in Cape...
Power restored to hundreds across the Heartland
Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of...
Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Several SEMO Redhawks Football players have received Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) preseason...
SEMO’s Hess named OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Opening day for River City Vault Club
Opening day for River City Vault Club
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby back in action
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby back in action
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/18/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/18/22