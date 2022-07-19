7 Racers named to OVC Preseason team

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Seven Murray State University Football players have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Team.

On offense, wide receiver LaMartez Brooks, offensive lineman Levi Nesler, running back Damonta Witherspoon and quarterback DJ Williams were named to the list.

Linebackers Eric Samuta and Darnel Victor earned nods on the defensive side.

Aaron Baum wrapped up the seven Racer honorees to earn league honors on special teams as a kicker.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.