Tornado sirens in Cape Girardeau Co. delayed during storms

Tornado sirens alert late in Cape Girardeau
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Damage from the storms that went through Cape Girardeau County last night weren’t the only thing that caused concern around the community. Trees were falling, powerlines were hitting the ground, and 9-1-1 calls were coming nonstop. Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau’s Fire Chief, said they all came in at once.

While this was all happening, tornado sirens around the county still had not gone off.

“Internally, we send that out to all the fire stations for a tornado siren activation,” Morris said. “We wait for that alert to come across and then our communicators at central dispatch have the ability to set off the sirens for the entire community.”

By the time the sirens did go off, the heaviest parts of the storm had already passed through the area.

“Right now we’re short staffed on communicators so it did take longer than normal,” Morris said.

The chief said there is a new program that would allow setting off the sirens to become more efficient. The program would give multiple people remote access, giving them the ability to turn the sirens on from anywhere if needed.

“They could essentially be on the beach in Florida and see a tornado warning come across, hit the button and that would activate the sirens,” Morris said.

Morris said they have requested access to the new program, but he’s not sure when the Cape Girardeau Fire Department will get it. He also said the storm sirens around the community are meant to alert people who are outside, so if you can’t hear it from indoors it’s not a reason to panic.

