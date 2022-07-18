Heartland Votes
Teens and adults attend Lutheran Church National Youth Gathering event in TX

Teenagers and adults from across the Heartland are back after recently attending the Lutheran...
Teenagers and adults from across the Heartland are back after recently attending the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Houston, Texas. (Picture courtesy of Ashley Ponder.)(Ashley Ponder)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - Teenagers and adults from across the Heartland are back after recently attending the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Houston, Texas.

There were people from a variety of schools, one group of which came from Altenburg, Mo.

That particular group was nearly 20 people which consisted of teens and adults from the Trinity Lutheran Church.

This event brought in tens of thousands of people from across the United States where they had various types of sessions, vendors and music.

The LCMS Youth Gathering began in 1980 and meets every three years in different parts of the country.

The event is organized by the LCMS Youth Ministry out of St. Louis. The next event is scheduled in New Orleans for the year 2025.

