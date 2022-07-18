Power outages reported across the Heartland

(KFVS) - Strong storms moving through Sunday night is to blame for power outages across the Heartland.

Crews worked through the night and into the early morning to restore electricity.

The following providers are reporting outages as of 5:15 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County 610 customers

Black River Electric Cooperative

Bollinger County 105 customers

Wayne County 9 customers

Reynolds County 32 customers

Citizens Electric Cooperative

Cape Girardeau County 68 customers

Ozark Boarder Electric Cooperative

Ripley County 2 customers

Ameren Illinois

Saline County 167 customers

Union County 3 customers

Southeastern Illinois Electric Cooperative

Franklin County 17 customers

Gallatin County 5 customers

Williamson County 35 customers

Johnson County 193 customers

Saline County 53 customers

