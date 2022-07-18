Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Power outages reported across the Heartland

Crews are quickly working to restore power across the Heartland.
Crews are quickly working to restore power across the Heartland.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Strong storms moving through Sunday night is to blame for power outages across the Heartland.

Crews worked through the night and into the early morning to restore electricity.

The following providers are reporting outages as of 5:15 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County 610 customers

Black River Electric Cooperative

  • Bollinger County 105 customers
  • Wayne County 9 customers
  • Reynolds County 32 customers

Citizens Electric Cooperative

  • Cape Girardeau County 68 customers

Ozark Boarder Electric Cooperative

  • Ripley County 2 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Saline County  167 customers
  • Union County  3 customers

Southeastern Illinois Electric Cooperative

  • Franklin County  17 customers
  • Gallatin County  5 customers
  • Williamson County  35 customers
  • Johnson County  193 customers
  • Saline County  53 customers

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC said during a crash on I-24 in Lyon County, this hydrofluoric acid tanker separated from...
I-24 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, hydrofluoric acid tanker removed in Lyon Co.
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Despite the dry conditions, there is a threat of heavy rain and some localized flash flooding.
First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms possible
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

4th Annual Women's Expo in Cape Girardeau
Women’s Expo kicks off in Cape Girardeau
Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg held its annual picnic Sunday, July 17.
Heartland church holds annual picnic
Annual Picnic Day at Lutheran Church in Altenburg
Annual Picnic Day at Lutheran Church in Altenburg
The event happened in Fredericktown where dozens of people met at the courthouse where they...
People march, raise awareness in Fredericktown about man missing since February