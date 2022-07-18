Power outages reported across the Heartland
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Strong storms moving through Sunday night is to blame for power outages across the Heartland.
Crews worked through the night and into the early morning to restore electricity.
The following providers are reporting outages as of 5:15 a.m.:
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County 610 customers
Black River Electric Cooperative
- Bollinger County 105 customers
- Wayne County 9 customers
- Reynolds County 32 customers
Citizens Electric Cooperative
- Cape Girardeau County 68 customers
Ozark Boarder Electric Cooperative
- Ripley County 2 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Saline County 167 customers
- Union County 3 customers
Southeastern Illinois Electric Cooperative
- Franklin County 17 customers
- Gallatin County 5 customers
- Williamson County 35 customers
- Johnson County 193 customers
- Saline County 53 customers
