People march, raise awareness in Fredericktown about man missing since February

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - People came together in one Heartland city to spread awareness and search for a missing person today.

The event happened in Fredericktown where dozens of people met at the courthouse where they marched their way through the streets letting people know about Timothy Dees, who has been missing since February.

Timothy Dees was last seen and heard from in the Fredericktown area. Questions surround his disappearance. His mother, father, friends, and members of the community are wanting answers as to what happened.

“I want to find him first of all, then justice to whatever happened to him,” Timothy Dees’ mother, Barbara Hall, said.

Hall made dozens of signs with Timothy’s picture on it. People carried and displayed the signs for drivers and other community members to see and alert them about his disappearance.

Hall said raising awareness about her missing son will hopefully help in finding him.

“It’s just sad,” Hall said. “I just really want his body so; I know his soul’s in heaven. I know that because I know Timmy was saved. I just want his body to put him to rest with his brother where he would want to be.”

“We’ve kind of come to the grips that he’s gone but we just want to bring him home,” Timothy Dees’ father, Tim Dees, said. “His brother passed a little over a year ago and we just want to get him home and bury him next to his brother.”

Hall has been searching for information and answers for months since her son’s disappearance. She said she visits and sits outside at the Madison County Courthouse waiting for any information to come her way.

“I just want my son back. I just want him back,” Hall said. “I need him. The living...the not knowing, it’s just a nightmare. The not knowing is just a nightmare.”

“We just want to keep his name out there and hopefully somebody that does know something will come forward,” Tim Dees said. “We have a $25,000 reward out there. If somebody helps us find it they are welcome to it.”

Along with the march, people held a prayer a balloon release.

After marching through the downtown area, people then went to various areas in and around Fredericktown and searched through fields, trees, roads and more looking for the body of Timothy Dees.

