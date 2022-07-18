Monday will be the coolest day of the week!

A couple isolated showers possible today, but much of the Heartland will be dry. Clouds will decrease through the day, with sunshine expected for much of the Heartland by the afternoon hours. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 80s, making it the coolest day of the week by far! Highs climb back into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday some areas could hit 100 degrees! Rain chances also look very limited for the next week, so hopefully you enjoyed the soaking with the storms last night. If you are making weekend plans, it looks very hot. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be close to 100 degrees.

