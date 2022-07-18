Missing 2-week-old baby found safe in St. Francois County, Mo.

ST. FRANOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing infant and his biological mother in St. Francois County.

An Endangered Person Alert was canceled for 2-week-old Aryan Shinstock on Monday morning, July 18.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Shinstock and his mother, Kala L. Boesch, were found at approximately 9:30 p.m. during a traffic stop at the intersection of Missouri N and Missouri 221 in the county.

The sheriff’s office said the infant appeared to be well, but he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and placed into the care of Missouri Children’s Division.

Boesch was questioned and released. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing person advisory for Shinstock Tuesday, July 12 after his mother failed to appear in court.

Police said it was possible the mother and son could be heading toward Lake of the Ozarks or Bowling Green, Kentucky.

