Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ISP files emergency rule change to broaden use of Clear and Present Danger reports in FOID card applications

The new rule can ban applicants from receiving a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or...
The new rule can ban applicants from receiving a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or have a current FOID card revoked.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) have submitted an emergency rule change to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to broaden the use of Clear and Present Danger. The new rule can ban applicants from receiving a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or have a current FOID card revoked.

According to the office of Governor JB Pritzker, the rule change will allow ISP to use and keep a record of Clear and Present Danger information even if the person is not seeking to or currently holds a FOID card when a Clear and Present Danger report is made. The rule change also allows for use of these reports in possible future evaluations.

Clear and Present Danger reports are made by physicians, clinical psychologists, qualified examiners, school administrators and law enforcement. The reports are then submitted to ISP within 24 to 72 hours of an incident, claiming a person is a danger to themselves or others.

The new rule clarifies wording from “impending”, “imminent”, “substantial” or “significant” to a more broadly definition of “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior…”

“These modifications to administrative law will immediately give the ISP the legal authority to consider more evidence when determining whether to issue or revoke a FOID card and will strengthen the ISP’s ability to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.

The emergency rule goes into effect within ten days of filing, but can not be in effect no more than 150 days.

ISP plans to submit the rule changes through the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) process and plans to have the changes made permanent.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC said during a crash on I-24 in Lyon County, this hydrofluoric acid tanker separated from...
I-24 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, hydrofluoric acid tanker removed in Lyon Co.
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Despite the dry conditions, there is a threat of heavy rain and some localized flash flooding.
First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms possible
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The event happened in Fredericktown where dozens of people met at the courthouse where they...
People march, raise awareness in Fredericktown about man missing since February

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Deer hunting applications through IRAP are accepted online only and must be submitted by 5 p.m....
IDNR: Apply to become a youth, adult deer hunter for fall 2022
Carbondale is installing new equipment to make school buses safer.
New equipment for Carbondale school buses
Teams will compete to see who can complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.
Humane Society of Southern Illinois to host jigsaw puzzle fundraiser