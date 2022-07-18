Heartland church holds annual picnic

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - A church in the Heartland welcomed hundreds of people out to their annual picnic today.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg has been holding picnic events for more than a hundred years with this year’s event being held at the fairgrounds in town.

On hand was plenty of great food, fun, swapped stories and more.

People we talked with say it’s great to be able to visit and spend time with one another.

“It’s everything,” Mike Ponder said. “I mean, just the fact that we get together with the community and just have a good time and talk about different things but it’s just all in good fun.”

The event was sponsored by Trinity Adults in Christ. The church was established in 1839.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.