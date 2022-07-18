Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC said during a crash on I-24 in Lyon County, this hydrofluoric acid tanker separated from...
I-24 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, hydrofluoric acid tanker removed in Lyon Co.
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Crews are quickly working to restore power across the Heartland.
Power outages reported across the Heartland
Despite the dry conditions, there is a threat of heavy rain and some localized flash flooding.
First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms possible
The event happened in Fredericktown where dozens of people met at the courthouse where they...
People march, raise awareness in Fredericktown about man missing since February

Latest News

FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky removes two of his top officials amid 'treason'...
Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government