First Alert: Warm with decreasing clouds

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will stay dry for most of the Heartland, but there is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in our far southeastern counties.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day.

Today will be the pick of the week when it comes to temperatures.

Afternoon highs won’t be too hot in the upper 80s.

Oppressive heat returns again Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be very hot, with some areas approaching 100 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold front will bring a tiny bit of relief for Thursday and Friday before a real heat wave pattern starts to build next weekend.

Some of our forecast models are showing near-record highs for next weekend and into the following week, so this could be something to watch.

