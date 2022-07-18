Heartland Votes
Democrat Kunce leads candidates in fundraising dollars as the Missouri Primary approaches

Kunce
By David Amelotti
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New information from the Federal Election Commission breaks down new fundraising numbers for candidates vying for Roy Blunt’s seat in the Missouri Primary.

Democrat Lucas Kunce leads the way with more than $4.4 million raised. More than half of that comes from donations under $200.

Kunce’s total amount is about a million dollars ahead of the two closest candidates.

That includes Republican Eric Schmitt with $3.5 million and Vicky Hartzler with $3.3 million.

Democrat Trudy Busch-Valentine is fourth on the list with $2.3 million received.

Republican Dave Schatz rounds out the top five with $1.3 million in total receipts.

A notable mention, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has $2.1 million taken in.

News 4 is also taking a look at cash on hand and Republicans seem to have a substantially larger amount than Democrats at the top of the list.

Greitens is the exception.

  • Lucas Kunce $870,934.46
  • Eric Schmitt $1,477,265.77
  • Vicky Hartzler $1,479,319.35
  • Trudy Busch-Valentine $782,835.13
  • Dave Schatz $1,345,581.26
  • Eric Greitens $351,580.43
  • This latest information covers up until June 30.

To view the fundraising breakdown for all candidates in the race, click here to head to the Federal Election Commission website.

