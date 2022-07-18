Another heat wave heading to the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. After some much needed rain last night, we saw partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures across the Heartland today. That will change starting tomorrow as much hotter weather moves in. For this evening will will be mostly clear and comfortable. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

As we move through the rest of the work week temperatures will be hot across the Heartland. Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. Wednesday will be hotter with highs between 98 and 102 degrees and the heat index approaching 110 degrees.

