Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Another heat wave heading to the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. After some much needed rain last night, we saw partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures across the Heartland today. That will change starting tomorrow as much hotter weather moves in. For this evening will will be mostly clear and comfortable. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

As we move through the rest of the work week temperatures will be hot across the Heartland. Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. Wednesday will be hotter with highs between 98 and 102 degrees and the heat index approaching 110 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC said during a crash on I-24 in Lyon County, this hydrofluoric acid tanker separated from...
I-24 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, hydrofluoric acid tanker removed in Lyon Co.
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Crews are quickly working to restore power across the Heartland.
Power outages reported across the Heartland
Despite the dry conditions, there is a threat of heavy rain and some localized flash flooding.
First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms possible
The event happened in Fredericktown where dozens of people met at the courthouse where they...
People march, raise awareness in Fredericktown about man missing since February

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/18/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Monday will be the coolest day of the week!
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/18
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/18
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 7/18
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 7/18