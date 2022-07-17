Heartland Votes
Women’s Expo kicks off in Cape Girardeau

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 4th annual Women’s Expo event kicked off Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The event was hosted by Show Me Care Bags, an organization that prepares care bags for cancer patients.

Show Me Care Bags Founder Jennifer Preston said making these bags gives patients hope and joy.

She said it is important to help those affected by cancer and let them know they have someone who cares about them.

“You know it brings me joy when I know we are helping people that are going through something that is very challenging. Health issues are very challenging for people,” Preston said. “So knowing that I can bring just a little bit of joy to somebody is rewarding in of itself.”

The care bags are filled with lotion, blankets, puzzles, notepads, and other care items.

“We provide care bags to patients that are filled with comfort items to ease their treatment,” Preston said. “To provide them with something to do during their cancer treatment.”

The next scheduled Show Me Care Bags hosted event is at the Osage Center on October 8.

