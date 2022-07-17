Strong storms possible this evening. Drier tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Evening Heartland. An area of low pressure has developed across central Missouri and will move northeast into Illinois this evening. This will bring a weak cold front into the area allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few of these storms will be capable of very heavy rain, high winds, and small hail. The tornado threat at this time looks very low but it is not zero. Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy ahead of the storms. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will start off with clouds and maybe some patchy fog as well. We could see a few scattered showers early, mainly across our southeastern counties. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

