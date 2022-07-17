Multi-vehicle crash in Lyon Co. restricts I-24 westbound to one lane

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate-24 westbound is restricted to one lane after a multi-vehicle crash near the 42-mile marker in Lyon County.

It was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

This is along I-24 westbound between the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange at the I-24/ I-69 Exit 42 Interchange.

KYTC says the left-hand or passing lane is open at this time. The crash involved a SEMI and a few other cars.

According to a release, a SEMI was pulling a tanker loaded with hydrochloric acid before the tanker separated from the tractor rig and landed in a ditch.

Emergency responders on site said they do not believe any of the hazardous material load is leaking; however, it will take a hazmat team to off-load the tanker.

At this time, westbound traffic on I-24 is restricted to one lane at this crash site with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

KYTC places an estimated duration of 6 hours, or approximately 11:30 a.m., before the site is cleared.

Should this crash site lane restriction create a backup as traffic volume ramps up this morning, westbound traffic on I-24 may self-detour at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit to take KY 293 North, then follow KY 93 North to U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 Westbound at Exit 40.

